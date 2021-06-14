Kelly Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal, have tested positive for Lyme disease. The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram Monday to share that she and Levanthal have contracted the disease.

"So, we tested positive for Lyme disease," Dodd said on her Instagram Story, filming Leventhal, who was sitting across the table from her.

Dodd went on to share her shock at the diagnosis, revealing that she's had known contact with a tick.

"I've never had contact with a tick in my life," she shared before the Fox News reporter chimed in to say that this is his third bout with the disease.

He then took an antibiotic pill, in hopes that the medication, which cured his other cases of the tick-borne illness, will do the same this time around.

It's unclear where the couple contracted the disease, but they have been traveling. The pair most recently returned from a trip to Turks and Caicos, where they celebrated a friend's birthday.

"Bye bye Turks & Caicos 😢we had the best time!," Dodd posted yesterday along with a slideshow of vacation photos, including snaps of the couple and their friends enjoying the island's turquoise-colored waters.

