Tamra Judge is opening up about a scary experience at her daughter's school. The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Twitter Thursday to tearfully share that her 17-year-old daughter, Sophia's school went into lockdown.

Sharing both the texts from Sophia that indicated that the lockdown was not a "drill," and a video explaining what happened, Judge said that while everyone is fine, both the students at her daughter's school and the teachers are traumatized following the incident.

"If you just saw my texts, I want you to know that everything's OK and they caught the guy," an emotional Judge said in the social media video. "But there was somebody that came into my daughter's school today, and they put them in lockdown. He did have a weapon. The kids are traumatized, the teachers are traumatized. They're laying on the floor, they had the students barricade the door with bookshelves. They were laying on the floor."

The 55-year-old reality TV personality went on to share the measures teachers at her daughter's school took to protect them from the alleged attacker.

"One teacher handed out hammers. Another one had a fire extinguisher, ready to go after somebody," she continued. "Kids were crying, 'I don't want to die.' You get the text in you're so helpless. There's nothing you can do, in this f**king world. I'm so sick of it. I'm so sick of what's going on."

Judge said her daughter now does not want to return to school out of fear of another incident similar to Thursday's lockdown occurring before the school year is up.

"It's her senior year," Judge added, before calling for an end to the senseless violence. "This has got to stop. It's got to stop."

Judge's tearful video comes amid a string of mass shootings in the U.S., most recently at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where five people were killed and at least six others were hospitalized, and last month, at the Covenant School in Nashville Tennessee, where a 28-year-old woman opened fire, killing three students and three teachers.

Nashville School Shooting: Melissa Joan Hart Details Helping Children Escape



