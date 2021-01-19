Kary Brittingham meant it when she picked, "If you take a shot at me, it better be tequila!" for her season 5 tagline on The Real Housewives of Dallas. Actually, it might make more sense to say, "If you take a shot with me, it better be tequila!" because those shots flow… and flow… and flow some more at the jewelry designer’s 50th birthday bash -- and ET has your exclusive first look at the blowout party!

The cast is clad in all-white, gathered for the intimate poolside affair, which kicks off with Kary carrying a tray of tequila over to the group and proclaiming, "OK, b***hes! Here, shots!" Cue a montage of drinking, from shots to just straight pours into the mouth.

"It means the world to me for [Kameron Westcott] to have put together this amazing birthday party," Kary says in a confessional. "I truly believe this is where I was supposed to be on my 50th."

The party takes an off-the-rails turn, though, when shirtless men appear out of nowhere to present Kary with a birthday cake… and a champagne shower! Later, Kary and Brandi Redmond take a tandem tumble; then, the whole group hops atop a table, at Kameron’s request, for a group dance party.

"Kary is partying like it’s her 21st birthday and my 35-year-old self is going to keep up with her… even if it kills me!" Tiffany Moon exclaims.

Watch all the fun play out here:

Kary and Tiffany did not get off on the best foot, partially because of Kary’s birthday party. As first teased in the season 5 trailer, Kary pushes Tiffany in the pool at the event… and Tiffany can’t swim!

"Some people were less welcoming than others, let's just keep it at that," the season 5 newbie told ET ahead of the season. The trailer also shows Kary calling Tiffany two-faced and bossy.

"'Bossy' is a loaded word, because we never call men bossy," Tiffany fired back in her ET interview. "When my supervisor, or when one of the male anesthesiologists or surgeons, does something or takes control of the room, we never call him bossy. We only call women bossy, and it almost has a negative connotation to it, like you were telling people what to do. Yeah, I mean, if that's the definition of bossy, then I am bossy. Because sometimes I'll tell people what to do. I'll tell people what to do at work, in order to save patients’ lives. I'll tell people how to act when they're in my home, at a party that I'm serving them, and I'll tell my husband and kids what to do sometimes. So if she wants to call me bossy, that's just fine with me."

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOD's Dr. Tiffany Moon on Season 5 Drama: Feuding With Kary and More! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Who Is Tiffany Moon? Meet the MD Shaking Up 'RHOD' (Exclusive)

'RHOD' Star D’Andra Simmons Hospitalized With COVID-19

'RHOD' Star Brandi Redmond's Mother-In-Law Dies in Tragic Car Accident