After nearly destroying the property in season 12, Leah McSweeney is ready to bring some positive energy to The Real Housewives of New York City co-star Ramona Singer's Hamptons estate in season 13, but Ramona might not be ready to receive it. Or, rather, understand how to receive it, as seen in ET's exclusive sneak peek at episode 2.

To entertain themselves during their extended stay at Chateau Singer, Leah hosts a Burning Man-themed party, complete with a "healer" named Devi.

"We're doing a sound bath tonight," Devi explains to the group. "Help us relax, release the old."



"What exactly is healing?" Ramona whisper-asks Leah. "I'm not quite sure."

"A healer's just, you know, it's a title," Devi goes on to say. "That's not actually what's happening. No one can heal yourself but yourself."

"But heal from what?" Ramona inquires. "Heal from pain? From sorrow? Heal, like, you're stuck in a place? What are we healing from?"



"It transcends an explanation, you don't even need to know," Leah tells Ramona, confusing the pinot grigio fan even more. The other ladies try to ease what appear to be Ramona's fears about the experience by telling her she'll simply "feel the relief" as the process continues.

"Don't intellectualize it," Leah says. With that, Ramona stops asking questions... until Devi says the first thing the women need to do is to acknowledge any feelings they need to release amongst one another.

"OK, I know I'm interrupting, I'm sorry," Ramona starts, as Sonja Morgan leans into Leah and says, "I need to get away from this energy!"

Ramona continues to rattle off questions about the purpose of healing, with Devi telling her it's simply "a moment to pause." That's when Sonja cracks, "It's a moment to shut the f**k up!"

Watch the full back-and-forth exchange play out here:



Viewers will have to tune into RHONY to see if Ramona ever grasps the concept of healing, but the 64-year-old star did tell ET ahead of the season premiere that there are moments that bring she and her castmates closer together this year, including a "beauty pageant" they put on for fun.

"During COVID, we have to entertain ourselves," she shared. "Like, normally we'd go to a party, or we'd host a party, or we'd go to a charity event, something, so we had to think of things to entertain ourselves. And [Luann de Lesseps] said, 'You know what? Why don't we do a pageant?' At first I kind of poo-pooed it, but then when we got into it, it was really, really wonderful. And there's actually, I just recalled it now by you asking me this question, there's actually a magical moment between Leah and I that was just, it kind of brought a tear to my eye. Which, fans will be, like, shocked."

The season 13 trailer also previewed a topless dance party between the women.

"What happens is, when you're with five women you can be intimate and let your hair down or let your boobs show," Ramona remarked. "It's one thing if you have 50 people at a birthday party and you're hiking your dress up, but we're in the intimacy of my home and it was actually my idea. And it made us laugh, and bond, and have fun."



The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Watch more of ET's chat with Ramona in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ramona Singer on ‘RHONY’ Season 13 and Why She Won’t Get Back Together With Mario (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Ramona Singer on 'RHONY' Season 13: The Drama, Newbies and More!

'RHONY's Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams Interview Each Other

'RHONY' Shuts Down Production After Star Tests Positive for COVID-19