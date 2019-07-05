Ashley Darby isn’t here for people talking about her man. And neither is her man.

ET has your exclusive first look at this week’s all-new Real Housewives of Potomac, which picks up in the wake of the women confronting Ashley with the information that her husband, Michael, may have said he wanted to be intimate with a man. Now, Ashley is letting Gizelle Bryant know that she may be ready to walk away from the group altogether over the incident. Well, that's at least what her husband has told her to do.

"'If these women are going to keep saying these things about me and bashing me like this, I don’t really want you hanging around them,'" she says, quoting Michael. "'I don’t want them in our lives.'"

Gizelle tries to reason with Ashley, explaining Candiace Dillard and Robyn Dixon's intentions, but Ashley cuts her off to say she doesn't care what their intentions were; the message was poorly delivered and ill-received. At one point, she calls Candiace a "rabid dog."

"I'm not f**king caring about Candiace," she says. "I’m really concerned about Robyn. She did not have my back at all, as a friend, not even as a person. It’s like, if you had these strong convictions, I just don’t understand why it wouldn’t have been brought to my attention before."

Watch the confrontation here:

"Forget whether or not Michael wants to suck a penis," Gizelle fires back. "Let’s forget that. Robyn is like, yo, Ashley’s my friend. I care about her. If Michael is saying this, this is just not cool. Gay, straight, don’t -- that's not the point. It's like, this ain't cool, because of you. That's my issue. That's Robyn’s issue. Because we love you. We don’t want to see you go through anything negative."

"I appreciate it," Ashley says. "The way that it was presented last night, when I was ambushed, that was not genuine concern. That was malarky."

"Ashley, like, overlooking what Michael has done, and trying to blame everything on Robyn?" Gizelle then asks in a confessional, before answering herself. "Yo, classic case of denial."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

