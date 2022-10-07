The Real Housewives of Potomac is back -- and Gizelle Bryant's wasting no time getting into it with Mia Thornton.

ET has your exclusive first look at Sunday's season 7 premiere, which finds the OG and the sophomore 'Wife coming face to face for the first time since Mia suggested she might have cancer on Instagram. Mia posted a few cryptic messages to her account earlier this year, hinting at a diagnosis -- but she never outright said she was sick, and edited her caption to be even more vague than when she first shared her health scare.

"Part of it, you changed," Gizelle notes to her co-star. "Like, your first post, you edited. It seemed very, 'Look at me! Look at me! I need attention! I need attention!' When it's just like, Mia. Girl. I didn't think you were that girl that needed attention."

"I don't," Mia replies, leaving Gizelle dumbfounded.

"As your friend, I wanna let you know, that it seems extremely, 'Look at me! Look at me! I need attention.' And you agreed," Gizelle rattles off, turning to Karen Huger. "You agreed!"

"No, I did not," Karen, who brought Mia into this group, says. "I said, 'I would not choose to use social media,' but I certainly didn't agree that..."

"You said it was weird!" Gizelle interjects, cutting off her co-star. The editors then pull out some receipts, showing that Karen "agreed" with Gizelle in a prior discussion, but not on the term "weird." Instead, Karen called Mia's social media approach "different." Karen also told the women they should "hear out" Mia's story from her, not her social media.

"So yes, to answer your question, I don't need attention, quite frankly," Mia finally tells Gizelle. "What I was using my platform for was a purpose. ... The purpose was, I was hurting, right? I got a phone call that I had cancer, and I was broken."

"They said you have cancer?!" Gizelle asks.

"They said, 'Your test results came back and it looks like you have lymphoma,' OK?" Mia fires back. "And after crying with my husband, crying with my kids, going to the doctor -- I was in the hospital! I was going through everything. It's been like hell, OK? So for you to sit there and say I was doing it for attention? F**k you!"

Yeah, that's not exactly a good sign of what's to come. Based off of what Karen shared with ET earlier this week, Mia pulls out some theatrics in her second year.

"There's some folk that will go to any level to get the camera turned in their direction -- and that is sad," Karen shared. "People get caught up in that moment, trying to have that moment, and what makes the OGs so good at what we do is we know that there is no moment. It's reality. I absolutely adore Mia, but the timing was off, and I didn't understand it."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, starting Oct. 9.

