RHOP’s Ashley Darby Reveals Newborn Son’s Name and Face

Ashley Darby is introducing the world to her brand new baby boy. The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Instagram to reveal her son's name and share some photos from one of his first photo shoots.

"It is with the biggest, happiest and most grateful hearts we introduce our little angel, Dylan Matthew Darby. Born on 3/2/21 weighing 7.9 lbs, he has been the best addition to our little family," Darby wrote alongside the posed photo of the sleeping newborn.

The reality TV star went on to say the her eldest son, Dean, 1, loves being a big brother to three-week-old Dylan already.

"Dean loves being a big brother and covers the baby in kisses and hugs all the time. It’s the most incredible bond to witness flourishing. Thank you for your well wishes and being patient as we settle into our new normal. This is even more amazing than I thought it’d be ♥️✨Photography Magic: @sweetmephotography ✨#rhop #newaddition."

The RHOP cast member and her husband, Michael Darby, welcomed Dylan on March 2. The couple shared the exciting news on their Instagram, posting the first glimpse of baby no. 2.

"Hello my darlings. Thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes that you sent to us," Darby said in a video she shared to her Instagram Story. "This is our sweet baby born today. He is absolutely incredible and amazing, and we’re over-the-moon excited."

In the video, Darby is in her hospital bed holding her baby boy to her chest.

Ashley Darby/Instagram

"Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean, and give him some loving," she shared. "And it’s crazy how much I miss my son right now, even though I’m so happy and so blissful with this guy, I just want us all to be together as a family -- and I know it’ll happen soon. I just miss him so much."

"Thank you again! I love you all, I cherish you so much, and this journey of motherhood just really keeps getting better," Darby concluded. "Much love, babes."

RELATED CONTENT

'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

'RHOP' Reunion: Ashley and Candiace Face Off Over 'Trash' Talk

'RHOP': Ashley Darby on Her 'Unconventional' Marriage (Exclusive)

‘RHOP’: Ashley Darby on Her 'Unconventional' Marriage and the Monique vs. Candiace Fight (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery