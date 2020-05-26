Richard Herd, 'Seinfeld' and 'Star Trek' Actor, Dead at 87 

Rest in peace, Richard Herd.

The actor, best known for his role on Seinfeld, died on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 87.

Herd died of cancer-related causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. ET has reached out to Herd's rep for comment.

Herd's character on Seinfeld, Mr. Wilhelm, was the New York Yankees executive who supervised George Costanza (Jason Alexander) after he landed a job as an assistant to the traveling secretary.

Throughout his decades-long career as an actor, he also starred as the Klingon L'Kor on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Admiral Owen Paris on Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Renegades. He also appeared in Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

The actor is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Crowder Herd, as well as daughter Erica, son Rick and stepdaughter Alicia.

Herd's death comes soon after that of fellow Seinfeld star Jerry Stiller. The comedy legend died of natural causes earlier this month. He was 92. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hana Kimura, 'Terrace House' Star and Professional Wrestler, Dead at 22

Jerry Sloan, Former Utah Jazz and Hall of Fame Coach, Dead at 78

Ken Osmond, 'Leave It to Beaver' Star, Dead at 76

Jerry Stiller Dead at 92: Remembering the 'Seinfeld' Comedian This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery