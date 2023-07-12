Richard Simmons is doing well! On Simmons' 75th birthday, the fitness personality's rep, Tom Estey, tells ET, "This is a big milestone. I just want to see him happy, which he is."

The update echoes what Simmons' friend told ET back in 2018, when the reclusive fitness guru turned 70.

"He's doing very well. He's his jovial self. He spends most of his time at home and in his yard," the friend said at the time. "He keeps up with his reading and does what he wants to do. He deserves this time to himself. Seventy years is a milestone but he doesn't look at it that way."

Simmons has not been seen in public since 2014. Last year, after a documentary aired about Simmons' whereabouts, he spoke out on Facebook, addressing his fans directly for the first time in years.

"Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love!" he wrote at the time, signing his message "Love, Richard."

Around the same time, Estey told The New York Post, "Richard is eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the globe. He is happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live."

