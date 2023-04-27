Talk show titans are remembering Jerry Springer. After news broke that the TV icon died following a cancer battle, Maury Povich, Ricki Lake and Sally Jessy Raphael all spoke out in statements to ET. All three are TV stars in their own right, having hosted shows amid The Jerry Springer Show's run from 1991 to 2018.

Povich, the host of Maury, which aired from 1991 to 2022, told ET's he's "shocked and saddened by the passing of Jerry."

"He was not only a colleague but a friend," Povich said. "We worked for the same company for decades. He was joyful, smart and, in his own way, a unique showman. I will miss him."

In her statement, Lake, who Ricki Lake from 1993 to 2004 and The Ricki Lake Show in 2012, remembered Springer as "a colleague, a rival and a friend."

"Jerry's persona was the polar opposite of what many remember of his show," the 54-year-old TV host said. "He was a Mensch, brilliant, hilarious, and what I remember most, absolutely devoted to his daughter."

"The [last] time I saw Jerry was in 2018 when we competed against each other on rap battles and in true form, he beat my ass and we had many laughs that day," Lake continued, referring to an appearance on Drop the Mic with Springer. "He was always kind to me and he will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace."

Lake additionally spoke out on Twitter, writing, "Just waking to the very sad news of the passing of my longtime talkshow rival and friend @jerryspringer. A lovely man. Here is [a picture from] the time he kicked my ass on @DropTheMicTNT. May he rest in peace."

Raphael, who hosted The Sally Jessy Raphael show from 1983 to 2002, said in her statement to ET, "I'm extremely sad at the news of Jerry Springer's passing. He was a bright, funny man whom I considered to be a friend. He will be missed."

Springer died peacefully in his home outside Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, Jene Galvin, the TV star's lifelong friend and his family's spokesperson, announced in statement to ET.

"Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Galvin said. "He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Later, Springer's personal publicist told ET that the TV host died of pancreatic cancer.

His family asks that in lieu of flowers, fans consider following his spirit and making a donation to a worthy advocacy organization or committing an act of kindness in his memory.

