Ricky Martin missed the memo when it comes to aging. Call it the curious case of Kiki.

Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner about his latest project -- AppleTV+'s upcoming comedy series, Palm Royale -- the 52-year-old said he shaved for an entire year to pull off the character of Carol Burnett's suave valet, Robert. The fresh-face appearance only made Martin look that much younger, but his anti-aging secret is a much simpler approach.

"Old melanin and good living," Martin says. "I can drink a lot of water. No drugs or alcohol. Maybe that's what it is."

Maybe it's the genuine happiness he exuded while taking part in AppleTV+'s upcoming series, whose ensemble cast includes Martin, Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb and Amber Chardae Robinson. Palme Royale is set in 1969, and follows an ambitious woman named Maxine Simmons (Wiig), who aspires to cross the line between the haves and have-nots to secure her seat at America's most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.

The series premieres March 20 on AppleTV+, and the process from start to finish was nothing short of exhilarating for Martin, who didn't skip a second when asked if he'd rejoin the series should it see another season.

Getty

"Of course I'm in!" he exclaims to ET. "This experience has been life changing. If this is what acting is gonna be about, I think I won the lotto. Thank you God for everything that I've experienced in this whole process. And once again, being able to tell stories that are relatable to people out there. People that are struggling with their identity and to be able to shed some light with a little bit of sense of humor."

For Martin, working alongside some of Hollywood's giants like Wiig and Burnett proved to be both challenging and rewarding all at the same time. For example, working with Wiig challenged Martin to leave it all on the table. Well, the script, anyway.

"For me, it was important not to walk onset with my script in hand," Martin explained. "You know, read it. Leave it in the trailer and be open to whatever happened."

Improvising happened a lot on the set, especially with Wiig, who'd put on a masterclass and hilarity ensued.

"She's a force. She's a force," Martin said. "And for me, it was challenging in the beginning. But then I loved it because, yes, they say action and then they say cut and what happens in between it's up to you to play with. Obviously you have a story to tell but get there. Eventually get there, but have fun. And the same thing happened with Laura and the same thing happened with Carol."

Palm Royale premieres March 20 on AppleTV+.

RELATED CONTENT: