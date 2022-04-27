Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Have Rave-Themed Baby Shower in Hollywood
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't letting recent circumstances keep them from celebrating her pregnancy. The "Diamonds" songstress and her boyfriend hosted a rave-themed baby shower in Hollywood on Friday.
A source tells ET that Rihanna and ASAP considered canceling their baby shower celebration because they’ve been wanting to keep a low profile, but decided to go ahead with it because they felt it was important to surround themselves with family and close friends.
“They flew out some family and friends from Barbados,” says the source, who added that the invite list was “very intimate.”
The source adds that doing a shower together was always the plan, noting, "Rihanna didn’t want a shower for just the ladies, they’re in this together, it was always going to be a joint celebration."
As for the theme, it’s no surprise the couple opted for something a little edgier than a simple brunch. “Rihanna has a great sense of humor and loves to have fun," says ET's source.
HipHollywood reported that several of the couple's famous friends and celebrity cohorts attended, but the expectant parents kept the event super private. Guests were not allowed to record video or snap photos, and were expected to keep their photos in secure pouches when they first showed up.
The rave-themed party saw guests wearing their brightest neon ensembles, and guests were apparently gifted with souvenir party favors commemorating the event.
The gifts apparently included custom t-shirts that read, "I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt." Photos of the shirts subsequently surfaced on Twitter.
News of the fun baby shower comes following a series of controversies that have arisen for the couple since announcing the news of Rihanna's pregnancy.
Most recently on April 20, 33-year-old A$AP was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) in connection with a November 2021 shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET. He was released on $550,000 bail.
Despite this -- as well as a circulating infidelity rumor -- a source told ET last week that there was no question or hesitation that 34-year-old Rihanna would stand by A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. "When she's in love with someone," the source said, "She'll do anything for them."
When it comes to her commitment and trust of him, the source noted, "Rihanna hasn't wavered. She loves him. He's family."
