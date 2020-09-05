Rihanna is "healing quickly" after an electric scooter accident. On Friday, the 32-year-old singer was photographed with bruises on her face while sitting in a car.

According to TMZ, who posted the pics, Rihanna remained in her Cadillac while waiting for staffers from Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, to bring out food. Her face was visibly swollen and bruised.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," the singer's rep tells ET in a statement. "Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly."

Rihanna Jokes She Likes to Antagonize Her Fans Over New Album (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Rihanna Jokes She Likes to Antagonize Her Fans Over New Album (Exclusive)

Rihanna, meanwhile, has been busy building her empire. ET spoke with the multi-talented artist in July ahead of the release of her skincare line, Fenty Skin, where she shared an update on her new music.

"I am always working on music," Rihanna expressed via video chat. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."

"I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," she continued. "It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

Rihanna Promises ‘R9’ Will Be Worth the Wait (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Line Is Here!

Inside Rihanna's Rise as a Fashion Mogul and Philanthropist

Rihanna Says Her New Music Will Be 'Worth' the Wait

Related Gallery