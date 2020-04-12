Rihanna is working on other things right now, OK?

The "Diamonds" singer isn't here for repeated questions about when she'll be releasing her upcoming ninth studio album -- especially since she's got a lot on her plate right now. On an Instagram Live on Friday, Rihanna snapped back at fans asking about R9, revealing she's busy "trying to save the world."

"If one of y'all motherf**kers ask me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all president," the GRAMMY winner said, taking a jab at President Donald Trump.

Rihanna's focus on coronavirus relief has been clear over the last few weeks. Last month, her Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it donated $5 million to the COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe.

Days later, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed on Twitter that Rihanna is also generously helping the state. "I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We're so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up," he wrote.

Then, on April 9, she also joined forces with Twitter's Jack Dorsey to co-fund a $4.2 million grant for The Mayor's Fund Los Angeles, which will be used to help victims of domestic violence amid the city's ongoing "Safer at Home" order.

That's not to say Rihanna hasn't made progress on her highly-anticipated upcoming album, however. In the May issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said she was "very aggressively working on music."

"I don't want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing," she teased. "There’s just good music and if I feel it, I'm putting it out."

"I feel like I have no boundaries. I've done everything," she continued. "I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre. Now I'm just, I'm wide open. I can make anything that I want."

See more on Rihanna in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Gives an Update on R9, Says She Wants Kids Within the Next 10 Years

Rihanna Makes Her Return to Music on PartyNextDoor's New Song 'Believe It'

George and Amal Clooney Donate Over $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Rihanna Jokes She Likes to Antagonize Her Fans Over New Album (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery