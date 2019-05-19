Rita Moreno just made history.

The 87-year-old performer was honored with the Peabody Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes-Benz, at the 78th Annual Peabody Awards in New York City on Saturday. The award makes Moreno the first Latina to achieve PEGOT status, having previously won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Barbra Streisand and film director Mike Nichols are the other two PEGOT winners.

"I am keenly aware of the high value Peabody places on storytelling and I am humbled that you consider the story of my life and career worthy," Moreno said in her acceptance speech at the Ronan Farrow-hosted event, receiving a standing ovation.

The legendary actress recalled how she fought to break down barriers in the industry after moving to New York City from Puerto Rico at the age of five with her mother, a "sweatshop seamstress." "She knew the prick of every pin," Moreno said of her mother. "My fame is her fame therefore this beautiful precious honor is also in her honor."

So proud to be the first Latino recipient. https://t.co/U7H5gluFgr — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) March 28, 2019

Hasan Minhaj, Michael Schur, Janet Mock and Dolores Huerta were also among the 30-plus Peabody winners this year, which also included television series such as Pose, The Good Place and Random Acts of Flyness.

