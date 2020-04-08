Rita Wilson is opening up about her mortality. The 63-year-old singer appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was filmed prior to Wilson's coronavirus diagnosis and subsequent recovery, and revealed two things she'd want her husband, Tom Hanks, to do if she were to die first.

The topic came up when Wilson was discussing the inspiration behind her song, "Throw Me a Party."

"I found out that I had breast cancer and had a bilateral mastectomy and I'm a survivor sitting here today, talking to you," she said. "It was so interesting because when you're going through something like that and you don't really know what it's going to be like and how it's going to turn out and you don't know if you're going to be sitting here and you have kids, [so] I wanted to have these very serious discussions with my husband."

"I said to him, 'Look, if something happens and I should go before you, then I just want you to know that there's a couple things that I want. One is that I want you to be super sad for a really long time,'" she continued, quipping that she'd "haunt " her husband if he started dating again.

The second thing, Wilson said, was that she "wanted a party."

"I wanted to have a celebration and I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories," she explained. "... There's going to be crying. There's going to be sadness. And you never, ever forget a person. You never do. I think about my mom and dad every single day."

Wilson added that "in some ways" she views cancer as "a blessing" because it taught her "to live every moment to the fullest and every moment as if it was your last."

"We don't know what tomorrow brings," she said. "We have to be able to live and go out today going, 'Wow. OK. I did. I did everything that I wanted to do. I lived the life that I wanted to live today.'"

After filming her appearance on the show, both Wilson and Hanks were diagnosed with the coronavirus while in Australia. They have since recovered and returned to Los Angeles.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Hanks Shares Health Update After Returning to L.A. After Coronavirus Diagnosis This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Tom Hanks Shares Update After Returning Home After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are All Smiles as They Return to Los Angeles -- Pic!

Colin Hanks Wears Face Mask and Gloves on Errands Run Amid Dad Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Recovery

Related Gallery