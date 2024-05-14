'Road House' Sequel With Jake Gyllenhaal in the Works

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to stay jacked for another installment of his Road House remake, Amazon announced on Tuesday.

The actor followed in Patrick Swayze's iconic footsteps from the original 1989 film when he took on the role of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter hired by a road house owner (Jessica Williams) in the Florida Keys to try and help keep the peace among her rowdy clientele.

Gyllenhaal underwent a dramatic body transformation for the part, in which he brawled against the rich businessman threatening to shut down the club, played by Billy Magnussen, and the menacing hitman he hires, played by real-life UFC legend Conor McGregor.

The remake made its world premiere at the 2024 SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, where Gyllenhaal got a standing ovation for his performance. Director Doug Liman has gone on the record to say it's arguably Gyllenhaal's best work to date.

"He says it," Gyllenhaal told ET of Liman's high praise. "But I think it's... I made a movie with a friend. I've been friends with Doug Liman for over 15 years, and he said to me, 'I want to make a movie and show people things that I see when we get to hang out.' And that's what you want from your director, you know, someone [to] pull things out of you that are new, that challenge you. And, really, our friendship's in this movie and his sense of humor is in it, too. And he made a great movie."

The actor also opened up about paying tribute to Swayze, whom he worked with on the 2001 psychological thriller Donnie Darko.

"From all the scenes we filmed and throughout the years, him and his wife, Lisa [Niemi] -- and even Lisa to this day -- have been just loving and supportive," Gyllenhaal recalled. "I mean, they were just such a beautiful couple. I think he was raised in that sort of theatrical dancing ensemble idea, and he always brought that to the groups that he worked with and brought that to me. He would just, I mean, so many different times just ... they're kind, giving. That was his spirit."

Road House is streaming now on Prime Video.

