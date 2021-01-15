Rob Lowe Clarifies Comment About Prince Harry's 'Ponytail' (Exclusive)

Rob Lowe is sharing more information about his recent Prince Harry sighting. In an interview with ET's Matt Cohen, the 56-year-old 9-1-1: Lone Star actor recalled seeing Harry, who lives in the same Montecito, Calfornia, neighborhood as him, driving.

While on The Late Late Show earlier this week, Rob told host James Corden that it looked as if Harry's "hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

In his interview with ET, though, Rob questioned his own account of that sighting.

"You have to consider the source. I also was the man that broke the news that Peyton Manning was retiring. He went on to win another Super Bowl," Rob said of the now-retired Manning, who was a quarterback in the NFL from 1998 to 2015. "So my credibility in the news gossip thing is tenuous at best. But I'm gonna keep trying."

Though he's not sure exactly what he saw, Rob revealed what he does know for sure in regard to getting a glimpse at the Duke of Sussex.

"I did see a very sexy, blacked out, like, look at me, don't look at me, look at me, but don't look at me-type of car," the actor said. "I looked in the smoky, sexy, security-laden windows and there was Prince Harry. For sure it was him. I stake my tenuous credibility on that part."

"It appeared that he was wearing a ponytail," he added. "Now, I could be wrong on that, but it's an interesting concept, isn't it though? Because that means he has gone full-bore Californian."

In order to confirm what he saw, Rob joked that he's "just gonna have to go knock on the door and go, 'Bro, let me see the hair.'"

When he's not busy trying to uncover Harry's latest hairstyle, Rob is filming his Fox series, 9-1-1: Lone Star, something he's "grateful" to be doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have our protocols, which are some of the most stringent in the world. Everybody's tested every three days, there's masks, there's shields," he said. "People think about TV shows and they think about the stars. What they don't think about are all the jobs, whether it's the caterers, the electricians, the people who [do] the transportation. It's a lot of work for a lot of families that depend on it, so we're really grateful that we continue to get to do it."

While the actor said that the pandemic has "made shooting the show more complicated," he noted that it's also made it "more satisfying."

"People are stuck at home, man, and they want entertainment," he said. "I'm really happy to be able to provide just a little bit of action, fun entertainment in a crazy world."

Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres Monday, Jan. 18 at 9/8c on Fox.

