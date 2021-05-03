For Rob Lowe, his role on 9-1-1: Lone Starhas become a family affair. The actor's son, John Owen Lowe, is working as a writer on the emergency drama series while his brother, Chad Lowe, directed this week's episode -- and Rob recently told ET that he's had a great time working with those closest to him.

"I'm so happy and proud and it makes coming to work even more fun than it usually is," Rob said, as he sat down with ET alongside John Owen and Chad.

"I can't stop smiling," Chad added. "I have directed Rob before and we've always had so much fun and it feels a little bit like we're drawing out plays in the backyard for a touch football game. So there's that kind of creative energy that we bring to it."

Rob said that one thing that stands out for him, when it comes to working with his family is "how much I trust them as peers and collaborators."

"We can have a full conversation about a scene or a sequence and I'll forget that it's my son and I'll forget that it's my brother and I'll be like, man, those guys really knew what the hell they were doing!" Rob explained.

As for John Owen, getting to work with his father is an opportunity he really appreciates.

"It's rare you get to be best friends [with someone] and also look up to someone and, you know, we work in the same industry, so I get to not only look up to him on an emotional level but also a career level, which is amazing for me," he explained.

Looking back over their time together making productions as brothers, Rob and Chad reflected on their long history of creative pursuits.

"Our first collaboration, Chad, might've been the haunted house we would make in grandpa's garage. Right?" Rob asked, as Chad agreed. "We've had really good collaborations over the years."

"We've [made] some good home movies," Chad added with a laugh.

As for John Owen, he's been writing for 9-1-1: Lone Star since the first season, before Rob ever signed on to be a part of the show, and getting to work with his dad now has led to some really exciting and potent moments.

"We've had some good episodes together," John Owen shared. "And I was thrilled when Chad was slated to direct this next one."

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

