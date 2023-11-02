Robert De Niro's girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, appeared in court on Thursday to testify in the ongoing gender discrimination case between her boyfriend and his ex-assistant, and provided some context to her messages calling the former employee a "b**ch."

Chen, 45, told the New York City jury that Graham Chase Robinson is "crazy" after attorneys read texts and other messages out loud that Chen had sent her beau, 80, about Robinson, 41.

De Niro -- who was not in court on Thursday -- is currently engaged in a lawsuit with Robinson. In August 2019, the Oscar winner sued Robinson for breach of duty and conversion, accusing her of, among other things, binge-watching Friends on the job and taking millions of frequent-flyer miles from him.

In response, Robinson filed a countersuit two months later in which she claimed her former employer subjected her to gender discrimination, retaliation and toxic workplace conditions. She is going after the actor and his production company, Canal Productions, for what she says are violations of the New York City Human Rights Law and is looking for $12 million in damages.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

In court on Thursday, Chen described Robinson as mean-spirited and bitter and accused her of acting like the Killers of the Flower Moon star's wife, calling her territorial and confrontational, even during their first interactions.

Chen testified that Robinson was "nasty to people" and a "pretty horrible person," adding that things within the company went smoother after her departure, echoing what De Niro said Monday on the stand.

The actor told the court that others at Canal Productions were so happy when she left that they celebrated her departure.

In messages between Chen and De Niro shown in court, Chen texted the actor that Robinson was "so out of line and lost in her fantasy."

A message read out loud in court from Chen to De Niro stated, "You know, and agree that she's been deliberately unkind, inappropriate and a straight-up b**ch."

On Thursday, she also accused Robinson of only being interested in De Niro's industry connections and "his credit card, not him."

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

"If you keep her, you and I will eventually have problems," Chen texted De Niro at one point prior to Robinson's exit.

On Tuesday, Robinson's lawyers, Brent Hannafan and Andrew Macurdy, questioned De Niro about whether or not Chen gave him an ultimatum to fire Robinson.

"No one tells me what to do in my office," De Niro answered. "Period."

Robinson worked for De Niro beginning in 2008 and claims she was a faithful employee until she was "forced to resign" in April 2019.

In one message from Chen read out loud earlier in the week, she stated that "this b**ch needs to be put in her f**king place," purportedly addressing Robinson while talking to De Niro.

It didn't appear that it was all animosity between Chen and Robinson, however. In several messages, Chen praised Robinson for her work ethic. She also told the court she felt bad for Robinson, saying, "You see that she's hurt inside."

Chen also said that Robinson once called De Niro "f**king annoying" after he requested something from her.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

As for Robinson's claim that De Niro threatened to withhold a letter of recommendation should she leave her job, he said, "I didn't do that. I don't do that. I wouldn't dare do that."

Robinson also claims that De Niro once called her while he was using the restroom. "Are you kidding?" De Niro asked Robinson's lawyers when questioned about the allegation.

On Tuesday, De Niro was asked by one of Robinson's attorneys if he called Robinson "spoiled," "a brat," or a "b**ch" as his former assistant claims. He said on the stand that it was possible he had done so in the heat of the moment, but maintained that he was "never abusive."

Robinson additionally alleges that De Niro asked her to scratch his back. In response, the actor said he "was never weird or creepy."

RELATED CONTENT: