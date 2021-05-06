Robert Downey Jr. Mourns Tragic Death of Longtime Assistant Jimmy Rich

Robert Downey Jr. is mourning the death of his longtime assistant, Jimmy Rich. Downey Jr. took to Instagram Thursday to share the sad news that Rich had been killed in a fatal car accident Wednesday night.

"This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit," the Iron Man actor wrote next to a series of photos of his late assistant.

Downey Jr. went on to give his condolences and share that Rich's legacy will go on long after his untimely death.

"Our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You," he went on to say.

Several of the actor's co-stars and celebrity friends commented on the post, some of whom met and worked with Rich.

"Wow. Brother. What a devastating loss," Jeremey Renner wrote.

"Oh no! 😢 I’m so sorry man. Im praying his family, you and yours," Chris Pratt, Downey Jr.'s Avengers: Infinity War co-star, commented. "That sucks so bad. I’m so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy."

Mark Ruffalo shared a longer tribute to Rich as well, writing, "Such a tragedy. Such a good man. I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day."

Another one of Downey Jr.'s co-stars, Chris Evans, also took to Instagram to share his condolences and post a photo of his own alongside Rich.

"I don’t have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr They were inseparable," the MCU star wrote in the tribute.

Evans urged fans to hug their loved ones tightly and to pass that love on to Downey Jr. during this "incredibly dark time."

"I’m sending all my love to Jimmy’s friends and family," he wrote. "Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time."

RELATED CONTENT

Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle Honor Chadwick Boseman's Legacy

Robert Downey Jr., Katherine Schwarzenegger & More Defend Chris Pratt

Robert Downey Jr. Drama Series Ordered at Apple TV Plus

'Avengers' Gag Reel: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Through the Years! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery