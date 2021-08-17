Robert Durst, the 78-year-old real estate heir on trial in Los Angeles for the 2000 murder of friend Susan Berman, took the stand on Tuesday, where he addressed questions about the 2015 HBO true-crime docuseries The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

According to multiple reports, Durst said his decision to appear in the project was a “very, very, very big mistake.”

He also addressed his now famous comments at the end of the series, in which he seemingly confessed to being responsible for the deaths of Berman, Morris Black and Kathleen McCormack. “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course,” he mumbled to himself at the time.

“What I did not say out loud, or perhaps I said very softly, is, ‘They’ll all think I killed them all of course,’” Durst attempted to clarify during his testimony.

The day prior, however, he did admit to writing the cadaver letter to the Los Angeles Police Department that led them to finding Berman’s body and was also a major point of contention in the docuseries. “It’s very difficult to believe, to accept, that I wrote the letter and did not kill Susan Berman,” Durst said.

Durst, who still maintains his innocence, went on to explain that he had no motive in Berman’s death, despite rumors that she may have been blackmailing him. “Susan had been murdered, someone must have had a reason, a motive, whatever, to kill Susan Berman,” he said. “I had no reason to kill Susan Berman.”

As ET previously reported, Durst faces one count of murder of Berman, who was found dead in her home in Benedict Canyon, California. Following the initial charge, Durst pleaded not guilty. "I did not kill Susan Berman," he said during a November 2016 hearing. After his plea, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced that it would not seek the death penalty.

California authorities reopened Berman’s case in part due to the HBO series. "As a result of investigative leads and additional evidence that has come to light in the past year, investigators have identified Robert Durst as the person responsible for Ms. Berman's death," the LAPD said at the time.

