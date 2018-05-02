'Robin Hood' First Look: Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton Promise a 'Real Original' Origin Story (Exclusive)

"A lot of my friends are like, 'Yo, man, you're wearing tights?!'" Jamie Foxx told ET about playing Little John in the upcoming Robin Hood. "No, it's not that. It's a real story, real original."

Taron Egerton plays the titular outlaw this time around and promises you've never seen Robin Hood quite like this before. "It is an origins film," he explained to ET's Nischelle Turner backstage at CinemaCon. "In our version, we see him as a young man who is disillusioned. He's fighting in the Crusades and he's actually fighting for the bad guys and doesn't realize, and he comes back and his eyes are opened, partly through Little John's intervention."

Robin Hood is directed by Otto Bathurst (Black Mirror's "The National Anthem") and stars Fifty Shades' Jamie Dornan as one of the Merry Men, Will Scarlet; Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham; and Bridge of Spies actress Eve Hewson as Maid Marian. ET has an action-packed first look at the film's trailer ahead of Robin Hood's release on Nov. 1.

"I feel like we're a bit more irreverent with it. We have fun with it," Egerton teased. "There's a twinkle in our eyes. It has its darkness, but it's fun. And the action is so cool -- I find two hours is a second in this movie. Like, it's really cool. I can't wait for people to see it."

And lest Foxx's comment about the lack of tights lessen your own excitement to see this, know two things: First, Foxx is very confident that you will enjoy Egerton's face. "I saw his face and that jawline and I said, 'There, that thang is right there,'" he said. Secondly, there are tights, even if Foxx doesn't end up wearing any.

"I mean, my tights got pretty tight," Egerton said with a laugh. "I was promised I wouldn't be in tights, and then we got to the thing and I was like, 'Somebody's sewn these things up a little bit!' But hopefully I pull them off."

