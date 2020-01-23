Robin Tunney Welcomes Baby No. 2

Congrats to Robin Tunney!

The Mentalist star is a mom for the second time after recently welcoming a baby girl to her family. Tunney shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, about two weeks after she had given birth.

"We are thrilled to introduce you to Colette Kathleen. Oscar is now a big brother," Tunney wrote alongside a precious video of her son holding his baby sister. "I gave birth January 8th and our hearts have gotten bigger whilst our rest has shrunken considerably. This firecracker came out with a thick head of strawberry blonde hair, ready to take over the world. #newborn #babygirl."

Tunney and her longtime love, interior designer Nicky Marmet, welcomed Oscar in July 2016. Like this time around, Tunney kept her pregnancy under wraps. She apologized to fans for keeping it "all for myself" while announcing Oscar's birth.

"My greatest work, Oscar Holly Marmet," Tunny wrote at the time. "Sorry I didn’t talk about being pregnant. Wanted to keep it all for myself #momlife #bestbaby #solinlove."

See more on celeb baby news in the video below.

