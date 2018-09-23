Robin Williams' daughter Zelda is ready to step into the spotlight.

The 29-year-old spoke with ET at the Tribeca TV Festival of her new TV movie Shrimp about wearing "all the creative hats" on set, and how her dad's advice on acting helped guide her.

"As an actor it’s very different from the rest of it but it was always, you know, be kind, work very hard, and I think the concept of ego has kind of taken over for a lot of people in our industry where they think what they’re presenting has to be a particular thing for them," Williams said. "And truthfully, you’re not your audience so all that self-consciousness and all that -- it gets in the way of you actually just being the best thing in whatever thing that you’re doing."

The comedian and actor's daughter certainly is on track to make her mark with Shrimp, a project she wrote, directed, produced and starred in that focuses on the lives of dominatrixes.

"It’s actually much more about what their lives are like for them as friends or for their families. It’s not as much about the clientele, which I think has been told quite a few times already. So, this is much more about them," Williams explained.

The multi-talented star came up with the idea after a very strange encounter.

"The reason I made it at all is I was actually mistaken for a dominatrix in a bar and I was curious as to why," she said. "I didn’t know what had reminded him of them in me. So, I went into a den and I asked them if I could shadow and I ended up shadowing in a den for a couple months to write this. And it was very interesting to see modern day fetishes and how it’s treated by the outside world and then what it’s like on the inside."

Williams also acknowledged the upcoming 20th anniversary of Patch Adams and 30th anniversary of Dead Poets Society, two of her late dad's beloved films.

"I’m really happy," she said of the films standing the test of time. "You know, I’m part of film [too] and you hope that the things you make make people happy for as long as they can."

The actress took to Instagram earlier this year to honor her father on what would have been his 67th birthday, writing, "Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too."

