Robin Williams Documentary 'Come Inside My Mind' Shares Heartbreaking Rare Footage of the Comedian

Robin Williams was a complex comedian both onstage and off stage.

A new trailer for the upcoming HBO documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind dropped on Thursday, featuring rare footage of the late comedian electrifying audiences with his stand-up routines as well as speaking about his personal issues.

"For me, stand-up is survival," he notes. "For me, that's jazz, that's what I have to do."

"I don't tell jokes. I just use characters as a vehicle for me," he also says.

The upcoming documentary explores his extraordinary life and career, and includes home movies and interviews with a few of his close friends, including Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Steve Martin, Pam Dawber and his son, Zak Williams.

"My father didn't always feel he was succeeding," Zak, who bears a striking resemblance to his father, says. "But he was the most successful person I know."

The documentary also doesn't shy away from the late comedian's issues with alcohol and drugs, as well as his fear of abandonment as a child.

Williams committed suicide in 2014. He was 63 years old.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, directed by Marina Zenovich, debuts on July 16 on HBO.

In March, Dawber -- Williams' Mork & Mindy co-star -- shared fond memories of her relationship with the late comedian, though also alleged in a a biography about Williams titled Robin that she was repeatedly subjected to his sexual behavior on set.

"I really loved Robin and Robin really loved me. We just clicked," she said.

