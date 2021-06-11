Robin Williams' Son Zak and Wife Olivia June Welcome Daughter Zola
Zak Williams is officially a father of two. The son of the late Robin Williams announced on Thursday that his wife, Olivia June, had welcomed their second child, daughter Zola, last month. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old son McLaurin "Mickey" Clement.
"Introducing our newest member of the family, Zola June Williams! Since joining us, she’s getting on amazingly with her big brother @mickeycwilliams and has proven to be one laid back little girl," the proud dad captioned the photos posted to Instagram. "@heyoliviajune is doing awesome and we are over-the-moon to be welcoming Zola into the world!"
Olivia also shared the news on her Instagram, writing, "It’s hard to believe it’s already been a little over two weeks since we welcomed our sweet baby girl, Zola June Williams, into the world!! It’s been a whirlwind of love and laughs as a family of four. Mickey is the best big brother, so helpful and so hyped. @zakpym and I couldn’t be happier and more in love with our growing family. ❤️."
In her post, she shared a video of Mickey excitedly jumping up and down while watching his baby sister sleep.
Meanwhile on her Instagram story, Olivia shared what it was like being a new mom of two, writing, "2.5 weeks into being a mom of two. And my nanny is [out] for a few days. But. I think I got this?!!?"
The couple first announced they were expecting baby no. 2 in December. "We are thrilled to use the excuse of Christmas jammies to announce that @zakpym and I are expecting a baby girl to turn us into a family of four (six if you count our fur children) this May 2021!" Olivia shared at the time.
Zak and Olivia married in October after first meeting in 2014. "I had the great joy of marrying my best friend and mother of our son Mickey, @heyoliviajune, yesterday during an outdoor wedding with a few close friends and family," Zak posted at the time.
Olivia added in her own post, "Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it's legally so."
