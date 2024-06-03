Kallie Wright, the mother of 3-year-old Levi Wright and wife to rodeo star Spencer Wright, has shared a heartbreaking update on their toddler's condition after a near-drowning incident.

Two weeks after Levi drove his toy tractor into a Utah river, the family announced that they are taking their son off of life support, Kallie shared on Facebook on Sunday.

"After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear," Kallie wrote on being faced with the decision to pull the plug. "Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this. We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us."

Levi has been hospitalized and in critical condition due to his brain being deprived of oxygen for too long since the river accident on May 21. According to a statement by the Beaver County Sheriff's Office at the time, Levi "had driven a toy tractor into a river and the reporting party had lost visual contact with the child." He was "quickly located" and received "life saving measures" before being transferred to a local hospital.

The mother of three continued in the caption of a sweet video of herself and Levi that her son has "brought out humanity across the nation" and "reminded them what truly matters in this world."

"Here soon I'll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth," Kallie wrote. "I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves! I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again!"

Kallie concluded her emotional post by sharing that her and Levi's family "will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him."

She added a final message to Levi, "We love you baby beans and I can't wait till the day you can 'work the ground' with me again!"

RELATED CONTENT: