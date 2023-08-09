Musician and documentary subject Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, known professionally as Rodriguez, died on Tuesday. He was 81.

The musician's official website shared the news, writing, "It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family. Rodriguez was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace."

Born in Detroit in 1942, Rodriguez was the sixth son of Mexican immigrant parents, hence his first name. He released two albums in 1970 and 1971, initially recording under the name Rod Riguez, but both sold poorly and he was dropped from his label shortly afterward.

However, unbeknownst to the singer, his albums got significant airplay in Australia, Botswana, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe, with a re-released compilation album, At His Best, going platinum in South Africa, thanks in part to his anti-establishment lyrics gaining popularity amid the anti-apartheid protests.

Rodriguez performs for South African fans in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2013. Denzil Maregele / Foto24 / Gallo Images / Getty Images

In 2012, Swedish director Malik Bendjelloul premiered his documentary, Searching for Sugar Man, at the Sundance Film Festival. The film followed two South African fans in their quest to find out what happened to Rodriguez, and if rumors of his death -- widespread in the country -- were true or not.

Searching for Sugar Man won the World Cinema Special Jury Prize and the Audience Award, World Cinema Documentary, at the festival and went on to win the BAFTA Award and Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Rodriguez declined to attend the Oscars, so as not to overshadow the filmmakers' accomplishment.

"That just about says everything about that man and his story that you want to know," producer Simon Chinn said of the decision as he accepted the award.

His signature song, "Sugar Man" was sampled in in Nas' 2001 song "You're Da Man" and was frequently covered by the Dave Matthews Band, whose lead singer, Dave Matthews, was born in South Africa.

Rodriguez's website shared that he had been in poor health this year, suffering a stroke in February. He later had surgery to repair some of the damage done by the stroke.

An update in March read, "Rodriguez is feeling strong, and, following the physical therapy that he is currently undergoing, as part of his post-op rehab, his family are hopeful that he will be returning home soon to continue and complete his healing process."

The musician is survived by his daughters, Eva, Sandra and Regan. No cause of death has yet been announced.

