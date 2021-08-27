Ron Cephus-Jones says the final This Is Us season will "overwhelm everyone."

The actor co-hosted Friday's episode of Entertainment Tonight and teased if his character, William, will be back, and what fans can expect from the show's sixth and final season.

"I think they got something coming that's sort of like, it's gonna just overwhelm everyone," Jones told ET's Nischelle Turner. "You figure with all the different ends that need to be wrapped up between the inner family, the Pearsons, the uncle, they're just so many wonderful things that even came out this past season, all the surprises that went on. So there's a lot of little buttons, I's that need to be dotted and T's that need to be crossed, and I think that it's gonna be even overwhelming for myself."

Jones -- who recently won his second Emmy for his performance on This Is Us -- calls himself a "big fan" of the show, adding, "I watch it every week just as the audience does as well." So could fans see more of William's life story or moments with Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) family in flashbacks?

"There could be a really great opportunity for that to happen," he teased. "One of the storylines that was so beautiful was some of the relationship that you saw with the grandchildren. And so I have this imagination, this dream sequence in my head to them, one of the two granddaughters. So there could be a multitude of things that [creator] Dan [Fogelman] could come up with and the writers could come up with. So I'm confident, I'm feeling positive that it may happen."

‘This Is Us’ Will End After Six Seasons This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. ‘This Is Us’ Will End After Six Seasons

Jones, meanwhile, is preparing for his role in the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime. The actor will play Congressman Leon Kilbride. Jones previously had roles in Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

"I started to watch the first season of Organized Crime with Chris Meloni and I thought it was just amazing," he dished. "And so to get the call to come back and be involved this season with a nice seven to eight episode arc [was great]…So far I've got a couple of episodes in and it's just been incredible."

As for people loving or hating Congressman Kilbride, Jones says it's yet "to be seen."

"I think the way that I'm trying to lay the character, you wanna have all of that," he shared. "You make some suspicion. You're gonna love him, he's charming, he's articulate, he's a lawyer, a congressman, he's a head of a sort of a Black caucus-type organization. But he also has some background. Stay tuned. It's gonna be an exciting season."

In the meantime, fans can see Jones on season 2 of Truth Be Told. The crime series, starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer, also features Kate Hudson in her first major TV acting role. The sophomore season sees podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) on another puzzling murder case.

Jonas called working with Hudson "pretty amazing." "For the first couple of episodes I had two scenes with her and it was pretty incredible. Very similar to Octavia Spencer, she brings the craftsmanship and she's telling a beautiful story here. So really excited to have the opportunity to work with her as well."

As for working with Spencer, Jones added that they have a "mutual respect."

"She's been doing this for a minute, I’ve been doing this for a minute, so I think what happened was we both realized how much we love working with each other," he explained. "Our method was very similar."

New episodes of Truth Be Told drop every Friday on Apple TV+.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘L&O: Organized Crime’ Adds Ron Cephas Jones and Vinnie Jones

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones Reflect on Historic Emmy Wins (Exclusive)

'This Is Us' Creator Teases Final Season Premiere

Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer Talks 'Truth Be Told' and Reflect on Career Milestones (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery