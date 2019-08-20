Ronda Rousey found herself in need of real medical attention while shooting Fox's 9-1-1.

The 32-year-old WWE star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a graphic photo of the injury she suffered on set, when a boat door fell on her hand. Rousey's finger is nearly severed in the gory image.

"So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws," Rousey explained. "I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover."

"Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50 percent range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox," she concluded.

WARNING: Graphic image ahead.

News broke last week that Rousey had joined the upcoming third season of 9-1-1 in a recurring role. Her character is Lena Bosko, a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits.

