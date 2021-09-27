Ronda Rousey Welcomes First Child With Husband Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey is a mom! The WWE star and her husband, who is also an ex-UFC fighter, Travis Browne, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. Rousey took to Instagram Monday to share the exciting news of the newborn's arrival, revealing that they named their daughter, La’akea.

"La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne❤️ ," Rousey wrote next a set of sweet photos of their baby girl's little hand holding on to mommy and daddy's chests.

Browne, shared the same photos with the caption, "Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

In June, the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way.

"Our gender reveal is finally here," she said in the clip. "We didn't wanna do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze or thousands even. Some people are idiots."

Instead, the couple opted to keep it "Browsey Acres style" (the name of the couple's residence). The video showed an egg hatching before revealing a shot of their sonogram, and the words, "It's a girl!" The short video ended with a few bloopers of the cute couple cradling Rousey's baby bump.

The proud parents-to-be previously announced their daughter's due date was set to be Sept. 22 of this year. Browne shares two children, Kaleo and Keawe, from a previous marriage.