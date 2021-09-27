Ronda Rousey Welcomes First Child With Husband Travis Browne
Ronda Rousey is a mom! The WWE star and her husband, who is also an ex-UFC fighter, Travis Browne, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. Rousey took to Instagram Monday to share the exciting news of the newborn's arrival, revealing that they named their daughter, La’akea.
"La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne❤️ ," Rousey wrote next a set of sweet photos of their baby girl's little hand holding on to mommy and daddy's chests.
Browne, shared the same photos with the caption, "Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"
In June, the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way.
"Our gender reveal is finally here," she said in the clip. "We didn't wanna do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze or thousands even. Some people are idiots."
Instead, the couple opted to keep it "Browsey Acres style" (the name of the couple's residence). The video showed an egg hatching before revealing a shot of their sonogram, and the words, "It's a girl!" The short video ended with a few bloopers of the cute couple cradling Rousey's baby bump.
The proud parents-to-be previously announced their daughter's due date was set to be Sept. 22 of this year. Browne shares two children, Kaleo and Keawe, from a previous marriage.
In April, the couple announced that 34-year-old Rousey was expecting. In their video, Rousey debuted her baby bump as Browne rubbed her belly.
"I've been pregnant since January, so four months, woo, baby bump!" she said in the pregnancy announcement. "I can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off."
Rousey said at the time she'd be sharing more of her journey with fans in the future, including the sex of their baby. She also shared footage of her and 38-year-old Browne finding out she was pregnant and hearing their baby's heartbeat.
"Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get to this point," she said. "And yeah, we're really excited for you all to meet [the baby] like we are. ... Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon, Sept. 22."
Rousey and Browne have been married since August 2017.
