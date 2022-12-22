Ronnie Hillman, Super Bowl-Winning NFL Running Back, Dead at 31

Ronnie Hillman, a member of the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team, died Wednesday night at the age of 31. Hillman's family confirmed the news on social media.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends," the post reads.

"We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest. More information will be forthcoming."