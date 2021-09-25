Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Seemingly Confirm Romance in Cozy Posts
GRAMMYs 2020: Rosalía On Friendship With Kylie Jenner (Exclusive)
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Her Growing Baby Bump
Watch Stormi Webster’s Impression of Mom Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Was Considering a Gender Reveal at Met Gala Before …
Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy: New Details on Travis as a Dad, Stormi…
Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump on Full Display in '73 Questions' Inter…
Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting, Kylie Jenner ‘Super Excited’ For…
Inside Lil Nas X's First Met Gala With Billie Eilish, Pete David…
Rob Kardashian Is 'Doing His Best' to Stay Healthy for Daughter …
Renee Elise Goldsberry on ‘Hamilton’ Emmy Nomination and Nearing…
Kenya Moore Opens Up About Gregg Leakes' Memorial and Friendship…
Inside Kim Kardashian's Concerns as Kanye West Tries to Win Her …
Nicki Minaj Shares How Motherhood Has Changed Her
Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Day 1’ of Filming New Hulu Reality Show
Britney Spears’ Dad Files to End Her Conservatorship, John Mulan…
Lil Nas X Goes Into 'Labor' After No One Shows Up For His Baby S…
JoJo Siwa Explains How Girlfriend Kylie Prew Supported Her While…
Watch Lil Nas X Give Birth to His Debut Album ‘Montero’
‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant on Her Truce With Karen Huger and Fallout…
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are getting cozy!
The two seemingly confirmed their relationship in the Spanish singer's latest social media posts. Rosalía celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday and had Rauw by her side. The birthday girl hid her PDA-filled photos with Rauw in a slideshow, but fans took notice.
In the pics, the two lovebirds are laying on the couch, as he holds her and plays video games. In another photo, the two take a selfie while the "Con Altura" singer lays on him.
The PDA didn't stop there. On Friday, Rosalía shared TikTok in which she and her new beau participated in a new challenge where they make a heart shape with their arms as she twirls around him.
Rauw also posted an Instagram Story video in which he celebrates his "queen." The since-expired clip captured by fans shows them at a club. The singer captioned the post, "Birthday week con mi [crown emoji and pink heart emoji]."
The two were both in attendance at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday in Miami.
Romance rumors sparked in August after they were spotted holding hands and leaving a restaurant together.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Best Moments of the Night
Rosalía Brings the Spanish Flavor to the 2021 Met Gala
Bad Bunny and Rosalía Light Up 'SNL' With Romantic Performance
Related Gallery