Rosanna Arquette Crashes Car Into Malibu Shopping Center

Rosanna Arquette had a mild fender bender earlier this week when she crashed her car into the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu, according to multiple reports. There were no injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told People that on July 11, officials responded to an incident in Malibu that involved a vehicle which had crashed into the Point Dume Village shopping center, near the restaurant Lily’s Malibu.

"We can confirm Rosanna Arquette was involved in a traffic incident in Malibu," the Sheriff's Department told the outlet on Friday.

Malibu/Lost Hill's Sheriffs Deputy Juanita Navarro toldFox News of the incident, "It appeared that she had possibly lost control of her vehicle... At the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries."

Authorities also confirmed to Fox News that it did not appear that the incident was due to impairment by drugs or alcohol.

Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera told The Malibu Times that the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution, saying, "She was a little shook up about what happened."

“Around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof," Rivera added. "Luckily no one was injured. We had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there."

Engineers were later summoned to the scene in order to assess the structural integrity of the building and determine if it was safe for continued use.

ET has reached out to the authorities and reps for Arquette for more information.

