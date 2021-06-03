Rose McGowan Calls Depression a 'Beast' in Candid New Post

Rose McGowan is sharing her recent struggle with depression and sadness. The actress turned activist took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share what she's going through and to let any of her followers suffering through the same thing know that they're not alone.

"I haven't been posting because I've been deeply sad and very low. Depression is an intense beast," McGowan shared. "If you've read my book I speak openly about depression, trauma, PTSD. I speak of my history with a mind that wants me to sleep forever. It blocks the sun for so many of us."

"If you suffer from this, I want you to know you are not alone. I want me to know I'm not alone, no matter how hard my mind whispers the thoughts of the sleep 30 hours kind of sad. The crying and I don't know why sad. The I just want it to stop sad. I will never put up a false front to the world and post a false joy I'm not feeling. Depression is a beast to dance with. Sometimes the beast holds your head down."

McGowan ended her post with a message of hope to her followers, writing, "But what I know is that there will be light again. And the day will come when the weight of sadness will disappear. And we will raise our faces to the sun."

McGowan, who has been a major proponent in the #MeToo movement after speaking out against Harvey Weinstein for allegedly sexually assaulting her in 1997, most recently lent her voice to support Evan Rachel Wood after she came forward with allegations of years-long abuse against her former fiancé Marilyn Manson, to whom McGowan was previously engaged to for two years.

"I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward," McGowan wrote. "It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery."

"Let the truth be revealed," she added. "Let the healing begin."

