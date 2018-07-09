Roseanne Barr Cancels Tell-All TV Interview

Roseanne Barr has cancelled a planned television interview, in favor of recording her own thoughts and explanations.

On Sunday, the actress announced she was set to do a TV interview “this week” and would share further details on Monday.

The news came as she thanked fans for their support following the controversy that has surrounded her since a racist tweet led to her firing and the cancellation of ABC's Roseanne reboot in May.

However, by Monday evening, Barr, 65, had backed out of the interview.

"After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans,” she explained on Twitter. “I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week -- the entire explanation of what happened & why!”

“I love you all -- sign up & get ready," she added.

The tweet was followed up by a 2015 clip from her web series, Domestic Goddess: She’s So High.

It’s unclear who Barr had planned to do the TV interview with.

