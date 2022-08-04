Rosie O'Donnell is responding to her 19-year-old daughter's assertion that her upbringing wasn't "normal," with the actress threatening -- albeit, jokingly -- to spill some secrets about her in retaliation.

On Thursday, Rosie's daughter, Vivienne, posted a TikTok video, saying she loves her mom, "but one thing she's not done is normal." Vivienne made the video in response to comments fans left on a video -- dubbed "Story Time with Vivi" -- she posted Wednesday, in which she told a story about how, from the time she was born until she was 12, she didn't know that the woman named "Mo" and who often visited was actually Madonna.

Fans commented on the "Story Time" video saying, "Your parents did an amazing job keeping you out of the craziness of Hollywood." Another fan wrote, "I mean kudos for growing up not jaded by the industry that Rosie was a huge part of! Amazing." But, the real kicker, seems to have been this comment, "LOVE that @Rosie_ODonnell kept things relatively norm well as much as possible! You are the sweetest! Lol 🥰😁😁."

Fast forward to Thursday, and Vivienne said, "I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life ‘normal.’ No offense, Mom, that never happened. She just didn’t really inform us, for really anything. I think that was more it, because once I would find out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that.’"

Vivienne added, "She has done so much for me and I'm so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she’s not done is normal."

It didn't take long for Rosie to chime in with her own TikTok video, saying, "Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal? I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal. Geez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!”

Suffice it to say, fans got a kick out of it all. One fan commented on Rosie's post, "😂 Love the way she talks with her hands when spilling all the tea. 🥰" Another fan wrote, "hahah Rosie, we need some funny Mom stories from your point of view!"

Vivienne is one of Rosie and ex-wife Kelli Carpenter's four children -- Parker, 27, Chelsea, 24, Blake, 22, and Vivienne. Rosie is also the adoptive mother to 9-year-old Dakota, whom the actress shared with Michelle Rounds. Rounds died in 2017.

