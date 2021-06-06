Royal Family Congratulates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Birth of Daughter Lilibet
The royal family is congratulating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of their new daughter. The couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday, and gave her a name that sweetly honors Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana.
"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," a statement read, in part. "This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."
Though Harry's friction with his family has made headlines following his and Meghan's departure from the royal family in early 2020 and recent Oprah Winfrey interview, the family offered their well wishes on Harry and Meghan's new addition on Sunday.
According to a statement, the queen, Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate Middleton are "delighted" by the news.
"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement.
William and Kate also shared a message on Instagram.
"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," they wrote alongside an image of Meghan, Harry and Archie. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."
Charles and Camilla followed with a personal message of their own, writing, "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time."
And Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, also celebrated the happy news on her Instagram Story.
"Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all," she wrote, adding several red heart emojis.
