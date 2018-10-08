The first look at The CW's Batwoman is here.

Ruby Rose makes her debut as the iconic DC Comics superhero in the Arrow-verse crossover event this December, and the network has released the very first photo of the Australian actress in action. Production on the three-show crossover between Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl begins Tuesday in Vancouver.

In the photo, Rose rocks Kate Kane's signature red locks and channels her inner badass as she slips into the black-and-red Batwoman caped catsuit, featuring the bat insignia emblazoned on her chest, as she stands atop a roof against the backdrop of the evening night. The costume was designed by Oscar winner Colleen Atwood.

See the first photo of Rose as Batwoman below.

Ruby Rose in costume as Batwoman for The CW. The CW

Rose's Batwoman will be different from previous versions in popular culture, as her iteration will be an out lesbian. Though she will be introduced in the crossover event, Rose will then transition into her own Batwoman series, which is currently in development for the 2019-20 television season at The CW. If the project went to series, Batwoman would be the first gay lead character in a live-action superhero TV show.

The official logline for Batwoman, which is being spearheaded by producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter and showrunner Caroline Dries, reads: "Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope."

Rose celebrated her casting in August, writing on Instagram, "The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different."

The three-night DC crossover event kicks off with The Flash on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Arrow on Monday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Supergirl on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ruby Rose Cast as Batwoman for The CW