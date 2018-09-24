'Rudy' Cast Is Reuniting in Celebration of Film's 25th Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of the classic underdog tale Rudy is upon us, and the stars and filmmakers will be part of a special screening to celebrate.

Sean Astin, the real Rudy, Rudy Ruettiger, director David Anspaugh and writer Angelo Pizzo will be in attendance for Rudy In Concert: 25th Anniversary Celebration,okay hosted by CineConcerts on November 10th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The movie will be accompanied by a live 80-piece orchestra on stage, synchronized to the movie in real time, and the event will help raise funds for The University of Notre Dame and regional Southern California high schools.

Astin expressed excitement to hear the score to the movie live, citing its inspirational power. "The late and incomparable Jerry Goldsmith created many of the greatest film scores in cinema history. Chief among them is Rudy, a modest-sized film with big ideas," Astin said. "Jerry surrounded the movie with his composition and elevated it beyond description. Watching the film after all these years, with his music performed live, is going to be incredible. The emotion is already flowing.”

Rudy, which hit theaters on Oct. 22, 1993, has stood the test of time as a tale of a young man overcoming the odds to fulfill his dream of playing football for the University of Notre Dame's Fighting Irish. Through his hard work and determination, he earns respect from his coach and his teammates and a chance to prove himself on the field. Check out the trailer for the inspiring real-life story.

Information and tickets for Rudy In Concert: 25th Anniversary Celebration are available here.

