'Rugrats' Is Coming Back With a Revival Series and Live-Action Movie

Rugrats is coming back!

The popular '90s kids' cartoon is being revived for a new 26-episode season on Nickelodeon and a live-action movie (the latter with CGI characters) for the big screen, it was announced Monday. The rebooted series and film will reunite beloved characters Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica, while also introducing new faces.

Original series creators Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain will return to the reboot as executive producers. Production is already underway in Burbank, California, with additional news -- including premiere date and castings -- to be announced in the coming months.

The movie will be written by David Goodman and is slated for a Nov. 13, 2020 release by Paramount Players, a division of Paramount Pictures.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” said Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks, and Interim President at Nickelodeon. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

“Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans,” said Brian Robbins, President of Paramount Players. “Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”

Rugrats follows a group of toddlers, Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, twins Phil and Lil DeVille, and Angelica Pickles, and their day-to-day lives that became adventures in their imaginations. The series premiered in August 1991 and ran for nine seasons over the course of 13 years. It has won four Daytime Emmy Awards and has its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Rugrats crew also got the big-screen treatment in 1998 with The Rugrats Movie, which grossed over $140 million at the U.S. box office.

Rugrats is just the latest kids' program getting the reboot treatment at Nickelodeon, joining the return of Blue's Clues and upcoming specials of beloved properties, Rocko's Modern Life and Invader Zim.

