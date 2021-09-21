'Rugrats' Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus
More Rugrats is on the way. Paramount+ has renewed the revival series for a 13-episode second season, the ViacomCBS streaming service announced Tuesday.
Additionally, the next eight episodes from season 1, including a special Halloween-themed installment, will drop beginning Thursday, Oct. 7.
In the new episodes, the babies will continue to find themselves in a variety of situations by using their wild imaginations, including defeating an “outer space villain,” traveling through Chuckie’s dad’s body, embarking upon a daring mission to break Angelica out of preschool and more. A half-hour, Halloween special kicks off when Tommy needs his friends’ help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a Halloween party as their parents seem to disappear one by one.
The series reunites original voice cast members EG Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille).
“Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount+. “With the renewal of Rugrats for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy.”
“This next season of Rugrats will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation. “For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”
ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.
