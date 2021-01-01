Rumer Willis is counting her blessings.

The actress celebrated being four years sober with an inspiring message she shared on her Instagram on New Year's Eve, marking her major milestone.

"4 Years Sober Today!!!" Willis opened her post, which accompanied two selfies of her happily celebrating the achievement. "So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out. Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world. I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side."

The 32-year-old, like many others, admitted that 2020 has been a particularly trying year. But she acknowledged her resolve for bringing her through to the other side.

"This year has brought up so many challenges but I know that because I choose to rise to the challenge each and every time I am loving myself and showing myself that I am capable of getting through anything," she wrote, before lending a helping hand for those struggling with sobriety. "For anyone and everyone who is struggling or has a desire to get sober know that it is not a one size fits all process but it’s one day at a time. I don’t have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen."

Willis has been open about her journey of staying sober over the past several years. In a July 2017 Instagram post, she shared that she was six months sober.

"I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself," she wrote at the time. "Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself."

Willis has been staying busy during quarantine, co-hosting The Talk in November, where she revealed her famous father, Bruce Willis, would like her to have a son.

"Even my dad puts pressure on me," she said of having kids. "Over the quarantine he was like, 'So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group.' It's a lot of women, obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom. There's just a lot of female energy. Even then, I'm like, OK, I want to make sure who I do that with."

"But even still, if I have a son, I guarantee you guys, my dad would somehow try to come in and kidnap him, hijack the child, try and take him away," cracked Willis, who has been linked to Armie Hammer. "But it's important to wait. I think it's so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, then building a real foundation."

