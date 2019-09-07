RuPaul Announces 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!' Vegas Residency

RuPaul is heading to Vegas!

At RuPaul's DragCon NYC on Saturday, the 58-year-old TV personality announced that he'll be launching RuPaul's Drag Race Live!, a residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

According to the press release, when the RuPaul and Jamal Sims-directed show kicks off in January 2020, it "will be the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory."

The show, which will encourage audience participation, will be "packed with outrageous comedy, eye-popping fashions, over-the-top singing and dancing, heartwarming moments, plus twists and turns that will leave the audience gagging for more," according to the press release.

As for who will take the stage, there will be a rotating group of queens who will fill seven spots for each of the five weekly performances, which will happen Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Those featured performers will include Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Eureka O'Hara, India Ferrah, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Shannel and Yvie Oddly.

"RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is an immersive, interactive thrill-ride for everyone who loves to laugh, dance and sing-along when a fabulous drag queen shakes her padded a** on stage," RuPaul said.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race has become an international phenomenon, as have the fan viewing parties that take place all over the world," Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, the show's co-producers, said. "The RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Las Vegas residency show will immerse audiences in that experience in the most interactive way possible. With original music, world-class performances by America’s favorite queens, and all of the self-awareness and attitude of the television show, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! will leave audiences wanting more!"

Presale for the performances will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 10, but fans can go ahead and sign up now to get on the list. General sale will begin Friday, Sept. 13.

