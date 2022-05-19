TV

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7': See Cameron Diaz as the Season's First Guest Judge! (Exclusive)

By Meredith B. Kile‍
RuPaul's Drag Race All Starsis ready to kick off their first-ever all-winners season with some star-studded guest appearances!

The new season kicks off on Friday, with a two-episode premiere on Paramount+, and only ET can debut the first look at the first celebrity guest judge of the season, Cameron Diaz, and a special guest appearance from Naomi Campbell.

The two will be on-hand to deliver critiques to the star-studded All Stars 7 competitors, which include season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon, All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change, season 3 winner Raja, All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé, Drag Race UK series 1 winner The Vivienne, All Stars 4 Trinity the Tuck, and season 11 winner Yvie Oddly.

See the first pics below:

drag race all stars cameron diaz
Paramount+
drag race all stars cameron diaz
Paramount+
naomi campbell drag race all stars
Paramount+

Paramount+ announced All Stars 7 as the franchise's first-ever all-winners cast last month -- with past champions returning to compete for the title of "Queen of All Queens," and a cash prize of $200,000! 

Plus, there will be new episodes of Untucked streaming exclusively on Paramount+ to bring you all the best behind-the-scenes drama! Watch the casting announcement in the video below:

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 premieres Friday, May 20, on Paramount+.

