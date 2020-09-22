Racism has been a huge problem within the RuPaul's Drag Race fandom for too long, and now the show is tackling it head-on with a new PSA featuring a number of the show's queens of color calling for change.

In the black-and-white clip, Heidi N Closet, Latrice Royale, Mariah Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, The Vixen and Widow Von'Du remind fans that "behind the makeup, underneath the eleganza" they are people too, with friends, families and feelings.

"I am someone who has experienced injustices and racism at a very young age firsthand," says season 12 fan favorite Heidi. "Even though I've endured those things, I still try to look at the positives and look at the good in people and in the world as a whole."

Widow advocates, "We need to collectively stop the threats, stop the racism that is affecting this community." The PSA calls for fans to pledge to stop the hate and racism targeted at the shows queens. "Let's do this for real and make RuPaul's Drag Race the example."

Watch the PSA now:

ET recently spoke to the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue about the fan base's reckoning on racism and the crowning of five consecutive queens of color including Jaida Essence Hall and Shea Couleé.

"I'm very excited that a lot more queens of color are definitely being highlighted right now. I think it's long overdue," Naomi Smalls said. "And I'm hoping with the political climate, we can really appreciate people for who they are instead of the color of their skin. 'Cause it really has nothing to do with your drag. As long as your foundation matches, like, that's what I'm impressed by."

Over the weekend, RuPaul's Drag Race become the Emmys' most awarded reality competition show in history, having won 19 total Emmys including this year's awards for Outstanding Competition Program and Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

