RuPaul won't stop until every last American is tucked, plucked and lip syncing for their life. So, it should come as no surprise that RuPaul's Drag Race has officially been renewed for season 14, along with another season of Untucked.

"I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens -- past, present and future -- that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories," Mama Ru said in a statement. "Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination."

VH1 also announced RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will be back for a second season, following a delightful first run that saw celebs like Vanessa Williams, Nico Tortorella, Jermaine Fowler and Madison Beer get all up into drag for a good cause.

The renewals come after Drag Race season 13 earned 11 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Competition Program and Host. Meanwhile, All Stars 6 and Drag Race Holland are currently airing and Drag Race UK just ruvealed its next cast of queens, with upcoming installments announced for Canada's Drag Race and Drag Race Italia, Philippines and Thailand. Are drag queens an unlimited natural resource? We'll find out!

