'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 10 Crowns Its New Queen -- Find Out Who Won!

A new queen has been crowned!

After weeks of fiercely sashaying all day, RuPaul's Drag Race named its season ten winner on Thursday's finale, as well as took a look back at a decade of Drag Race.

Before the top four lip-synched for their life, RuPaul treated fans to the season one queens "with season ten lighting:" Victoria "Porkchop" Parker, Akashia, Jade, Ongina, Shannel, Rebecca Glasscock, Nina Flowers and winner BeBe Zahara Benet.

Following their fabulous entrances, RuPaul welcomed this season's queens -- Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Kalorie Karbdashian Williams, Yuhua Hamasaki, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Mayhem Miller, Blair St. Clair, Monique Heart, The Vixen, Monét X Change, Miz Cracker -- and the final four, Kameron Michaels, Eureka, Asia O'Hara and Aquaria.

After getting some one-on-one time with RuPaul, answering fan questions and introducing the audience to some family members, it was time to leave it all on the dance floor.

The eleganza extravaganza began with the all the queens singing along to a compilation of RuPaul's jams. The final four then returned to the stage to have RuPaul spin the wheel and see who would go up against each other.

Up first, Kameron Michaels chose to go up against Asia and did an incredible rendition of Janet Jackson's "Nasty."

So much fierce, so much attitude was seen, though all things didn’t go as planned! When Asia was about to surprise the crowd by letting butterflies fly out of her ensemble, they barely moving on the floor and didn't spread their wings and fly! Shock! Unfortunately, Asia did not get to move on to the next rival and sashayed away.

Aquaria and Eureka faced off in the second lip-sync battle, performing another Jackson hit, "If." The energy was through the roof with outfit changes, hair flips, splits, cartwheels and so much sass! In an incredible turn of the events both queens stayed and made it to the finals, making it the first time ever that three queens would face off in the ultimate battle royale.

But before they took the stage, Monét X Change was proudly dubbed Miss Congeniality by her fellow season ten queens.

When the time came to lip sync for the crown, Kameron Michaels, Aquaria and Eureka tried to outdo one another with their best performance of "Bang Bang" by Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. Naturally, the crowd went wild and by the end of the killer performances, they were all on their feet cheering them on.

While it was a difficult and emotional elimination, Aquaria was named America's Next Drag Superstar.

ET caught up with Aquaria before the finale where she expressed her excitement about being a part of the show.

"This has been an incredible season with the craziest challenges, the craziest queens, and to finally be here after waiting for so long, is very validating and I could not be more excited," the now-winner marveled. "I don't sound very excited, but it's all contained in a corset. But I am screaming on the inside."

