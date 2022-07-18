'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Adds a New Twist for Season 2 -- Watch the Trailer!
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is back for season 2, and this time around, the secrets -- and the wigs -- are bigger and more fabulous than ever!
VH1 announced the season 2 of the reality competition show on Monday, sharing the new twist that this season's star-studded cast of nine celeb contestants will have their identities kept secret throughout the competition -- Masked Singer-style -- only being "ru-vealed" when they are eliminated from the competition and are asked to sashay away!
Each week, the secret stars will undergo an epic drag transformation and compete in a lip-sync showdown before a live studio audience -- until one competitor is crowned “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar” and awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity.
"People have always known who I am -- I can't hide," one secret star says in the season 2 trailer. "This is a new discovery for me."
Check out the full trailer below:
Season 2's Queen Supreme mentors include Brooke Lynn Heights, Jujubee and Monét X Change, with special appearances by Drag Race faves like Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Violet Chachki. RuPaul will, of course, serve as the host, alongside judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 premieres Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on VH1.
